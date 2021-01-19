ECOWAS parliament to monitor post electoral issues in five countries

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament Sidie Tunis has said that the parliament will closely monitor all post Electoral issues in countries that held election last year until they are legally and reasonably concluded.

Five ECOWAS countries held elections in 2020, include Ghana, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Cote d Ivoire and Niger. However, Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire are still faced with post Electoral issues arising from the decision of the Presidents to contest for a third term in office.

Tunis made this known at the opening of the Second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament held virtually, the Speaker, Sidie Tunis reiterated the Parliament’s call for all political actors to support the democratic process and act fervently with the confines of the law.

In reference to Mali, where a transitional government is in place, following the toppling of President Ibrahim Keita, Tunis said the Parliament would continue to watch with keen interest developments in that country while another Fact-Finding Mission would be sent to monitor the situation.

“You may recall that a Parliamentary Fact-Finding Mission was sent to that country in August of 2020, to ascertain unfolding developments at the time. Unfortunately, the mission could not go on as planned due to uncertainties brought upon the Republic by the staged coup. Nevertheless, it is still very important that we engage all stakeholders in the Malian political realm to work out genuine peace and stability in the West African State. Against this front, I, in consultation with the Bureau, shall reconstitute and dispatch another Fact-Finding Mission to the Republic of Mali in the no distant future”.

He said the objective of the mission was to assess the current political situation and advise the Parliament on areas that need their intervention.

