Ebonyi to allocate farmland to legionnaires to mark Remembrance Day

The Ebonyi government has promised to offer five hectares of farmland to legionnaires who fought in the 30-month civil war that ended on Jan.15, 1970.

The governor, David Umahi made the pledge in Abakaliki on Wednesday at the launch of the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund.

Activities marking the Remembrance Day climax on Jan. 15 every year in commemoration of the day the war ended.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Kelechi Igwe, who represented Umahi at the occasion, said the legionnaires request for farmland was a welcome development to enable them to farm and provide for their families.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to the promotion of the activities of the legionnaires and urged them not to relent at ensuring security of lives and property.

The governor appreciated the former Nigerian soldiers, whom he said defended the country selflessly, and promised to continue to support them and the families of those who had died among them.

The state’s chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria donated N500, 000, at the occasion, while the Christian Association of Nigeria donated N100, 000.

The Coordinators of Development Centres in Ebonyi, gave N200, 000, while the Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo in the state, donated N50, 000 among others.

Retired Captain Fidelis Ogodo, Ebonyi Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, thanked the governor for his kind gesture while appealing for more intervention.

Ogodo described the event as a day the gallantry of fallen heroes and the military were being celebrated.

He commended Gov. Umahi for his numerous supports especially the stipend paid to legionnaires in the state.

