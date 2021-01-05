Dr. Freeman Osonuga honored as West African Person of the Year 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

On Monday 28th of December 2020, Executive delegates of The West African Youth Council paid Dr. Freeman Osonuga a courtesy visit in his Lekki office and awarded him a Nelson Mandela Leadership Award for Excellence & Integrity and honored him as a West African Person of the Year 2020.

West Africa Youth Council (WAYC) was established as a youth arm of ECOWAS commission in 2014 to serve as the commanding height of all youth movements in West Africa, to minimize the demanding challenges of youths to discharge efficient service delivery with the sole aim of engaging and promoting regional economic corporation and integrations between member countries.

The Nelson Mandela Leadership award celebrates excellence in leadership and characters of people with reputable antecedents. Dr. Freeman Osonuga was chosen for the West African Person of the Year 2020 because of his passion for youth empowerment, provision of affordable homeownership schemes, and his proven commitment to economic empowerment and support for the growth of young people across the West African borders and beyond.

The award ceremony was attended by Executives of West African Youth Council such as Amb. Agbaje Wasiu(Country representative), Amb Obasa Taofeeq, Amb. Ogunariwo Oluwaseun(Media Rep) and Amb. Tunde Jacobs. Amb. Seun Ologun William who is the President of the ECOWAS Youth Council was not physically present but sent his admiration.

In his virtual speech, he said “We salute your great effort as a Nigerian Medical Doctor, a real estate entrepreneur, and the chief executive officer of Adloyalty Business Network. We commend your leadership dexterity towards young people and their development. As a high-value business executive whose name is synonymous with integrity, incorruptible track records of excellent integrity in nation-building, outstanding resourcefulness, and corporate productivity.”

Amb. AgbajeWasiu, the country representative in his speech also stated that the West African Youth Council is proud of Dr. Freeman Osonuga and they commend his exemplary lifestyle as a Youth in this Generation.

Dr.Freema Osonuga thanked the executives for their recognition. He challenged every youth out there to break boundaries and be exceptional in their day to day activities.

