DPR approves intrusion pipeline technology for use in Nigerian oil and gas sector

The SCANTECH ISOPLUS group leadership applauds the Department of Petroleum Resources for approving the Safepipe (intrusion detection pipelines) technology concept and its deployment in Nigeria Oil and Gas Sector.

This approval came after careful technical scrutiny as well as qualification and validation examinations with proof of concept of the Safepipe and Retrofit technology by the officers. It is expected that the technology would help to identify and manage external corrosion, leak detection and third-party interference.

A statement issued by the Managing Director of ScanTECH IsoPlus Nigeria, Engr Mohammed Abdulkarim in Lagos, said this again is a blueprint of DPR assertion towards improving the Nigeria Oil and Gas Sector through innovation and technology to meet up with the international world.

He said: “The need to fortify (or strengthen) the Nigeria oil and gas sector is both compelling and imperative. “Today, Nigerian independents and indigenous companies need to take the centre stage in improving pipeline systems thereby expanding domestic refining and oil and gas productions flawlessly to improve the country GDP and hereby hailed the DPR for granting approval to SCANTECH ISOPLUS to deploy the intrusion detection technology pipeline system in the Country.

According to him, this approval will trigger the investment of establishing a local production factory in Nigeria to produce the pipes as soon as the basic conditions are in place. The factory will be fully operational within a 6 months period from ground breaking. All operational permits from NCDMB, NIPC

and DPR for the use and deployment of the Safepipe have been granted. The investment would generate employment of estimated workforce of 400 – 450 employees. This will contribute economic growth, industrialization, and job creation to the country and implore the Government of Nigeria to embrace this initiative and provide support to the company towards the success of this innovation, as pointer to one of focus of PMB administration on job creations.

Engr Mohammed Abdulkarim also emphasized the need to build credible and competent indigenous capacity in the industry that would compete favourably with international counterparts. Accordingly, deliberate policies that promote indigenous capacity should be continued for overall economic stability and commended DPR for the great venture.

