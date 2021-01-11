Double H launches first automated luxury apartment in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

The first Double H luxury apartment has just launched in Lagos and is now available for reservations. The fully automated short-let apartment features a voice-controlled two-bedroom suite, a private in-house movie theatre, and cuisine freshly-prepared by world-class chefs.

The apartment which was designed to transform the hospitality sector in Nigeria bridges the gap between technology and hospitality. The idea of Double H is to give guests a memorable experience of comfort and luxury –exactly what they need when they are away from home.

Speaking about the launch, the CEO of Double H, Mr Hanu Fejiro Agbodje, said, “I want every guest to leave Double H with an everlasting impression in their minds — that the luxury and comfort searched for in foreign countries, can be found right here in Nigeria. That’s why we aim for perfection in all areas of hospitality”.

Double H is the leading luxury real estate company in Nigeria. Its specialty is to transform ordinary houses into fully-automated luxury short-let homes for prestigious guests.

The first luxury apartment located in Lagos State, Nigeria, is now available for booking. It comprises two-exquisite bedroom suites, a private chef on deck and a cinema in-house. Double H is not just another short-let home. Every Double H apartment is drenched in opulence and provides an unforgettable experience for everyone who visits.

Vanguard News Nigeria

