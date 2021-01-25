Don’t negotiate with Myetti Allah to return to South West, Yoruba leaders warn S/W governors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi

PROMINENT Yoruba leaders have warned the six governors in the South West zone not to negotiate the continued stay of Fulani herders in their states, urging them to toe the path of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) by issuing eviction notice to the violent herders.

The leaders under the aegis of Yoruba World Assembly said if they allow the herders to stay, it means residents in the zone are still not safe because the herders will still continue their atrocities.

Led by Chief Taiye Ayorinde, the leaders through the Secretary General of YWA, Dr Victor Taiwo, the Yoruba leaders also warned the Federal Government not to toy with the corporate existence of this country by arresting Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho noting if they do, they have assaulted the whole Yoruba nation and not Sunday Igboho.

YWA which is an umbrella body of 15 other associations said this while speaking with newsmen ahead of a security summit fixed for February 4,2021 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

While calling on all governors in the zone to see the issue as a collective struggle devoid of political coloration, he said the same method used in 1840 when Fulani elements from Ilorin were repelled by combined Yoruba forces, drawn from all supporting towns of Oyo power, in line with defence arrangement perfected by Yoruba leaders led by Alaafin Atiba should be adopted.

On the meeting of the South West governors in Akure Taiwo said,”It is too late to cry when the head is off. We have had enough of Myetti Allah people. We don’t think anything good can come out of it.”

“They have killed us, messed us up enough. We have had enough patience in the land. Brigands come killing, maiming our people. To now come and say you’re meeting with Myetti Allah is a concession that they are the ones causing mayhem.”

“The only way forward is to protect ourselves. These people are incorrigible because they have godfathers who are propping them. They have given them license to do whatever they like.”

“Buhari is a tribalistic Fulani man and he is not pretending. He doesn’t care what happens to others as long as Fulani exist. So, why are you negotiating with them. They have done enough havoc to us. We only need to protect ourselves”.

We’ll resist arrest of Sunday Igboho

The elders said unless the government wants to set the country on fire, that’s when they touch Sunday Igboho. He is not fighting for himself but for all Yoruba people.

“They are not going to arrest Igboho unless they want war. We are ready for them I they touch Sunday Igboho, they have assaulted the whole Yoruba race and we are not going to take it lightly”, they vowed.

