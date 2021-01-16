Displaying nudity on social media is disgusting, Angela Philips fumes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress, Angela Philips who’s known for her superlative acting prowess has always proved to be a woman of honour.

Since she debuted in Nollywood many years back, Angela has stayed true to her calling and belief. She believes in the preservation of the dignity of an African woman. To this end, the beautiful actress has frowned at the rate at which female celebrities in Nigeria are promoting nudity on social media.

In a chat with our reporter in Owerri recently, the Imo state-born actress expressed worry that the female celebrities have thrown caution to the wind as they share their nude photos on social media at random. She, however, called on the authorities to slam a ban on the rampant displaying of nudity on Instagram and other social media platforms by the notorious celebrities.

“Displaying nudity on social media is not the way to go. It’s not even welcoming. If there is a way the government can control or eradicate it, they should do so. Worse still, non-celebrities are embracing the ugly trend,” the actress lamented.

Angela described herself as a girl next door, adding that nothing has changed about her since she debuted in the industry. “Nothing really has changed about me. I’m still the same old Angela, I remain the same me,” she added.

Revealing that living a normal life has kept her out of scandal for years, the Imo State-born actress, asked her fans to watch out for “a better me in 2021.” Angela once said she was seriously single and searching, adding that her being single was not about being selective but meeting the right person.

The actress began her acting career after starring as ‘Efe’ in the popular but now rested soap opera ‘Behind the Clouds.” She had her big break in the industry starring in the highly celebrated comedy ‘Osofiason’ and later went on to earn herself the place of one of the leading damsels of the tube in ‘Domino’, another soap that lit households across the country in the early 2000s.

Vanguard News Nigeria

