Didi Malachy: Leading A New Generation Of Digital Media Executives In Nigeria

Every man has a desire, and desires backed up with actionable plans and action becomes a gift in the hand, thus manifestation.

The statement above becomes a profound avowal that easily describes Didi Malachy’s journey and reality so far.

Didi Malachy is a Digital Media Executive, the Brand Manager of Brisk Capital Limited and one of the most sought after Ad Campaign experts in the country. He is branded “The King of Visibility” by his colleagues.

From his days as a student in the University of Uyo, Uyo, Nigeria, to his days of executing amazing marketing and advertisement campaigns for multinational brands; he has always shown leadership skills, by empowering humans, as a major touch point in his quest to give new direction to a generation of Digital Media Executives and Professionals.

For Didi; born Divine Malachy, nothing is worth doing if it is not impactful and in fact cross– generational. This mindset becomes the drive for the things he has been doing in Marketing, Cooperate communication and in Digital media, in the past 7-years.

His experience at executing remarkable brand and product activations on digital for organizations, personalities and Institutions like Giovanni wine, Bullet energy drink, Akwa Ibom State Government, Dettol, Victor AD, Indomie, Bam Bam BBN, Thin Tall Tony BBN, Brisk Capital, 74 Creatives and many that can’t be mentioned for legal honour reasons made him move towards empowering young Digital Executives and Small Business owners with soft grants and free Masterclasses.

With his empowerment initiatives, he has not only raised a little above over a hundred Digital Media Executives/Professionals across the country through his Free Coaching Programs but has financially empowered small businesses by funding their marketing plans; this he does during his speaking engagements.

Because of his tremendous works with positive imprints nationwide, he is branded the King of Visibility and he is truly leading a new generation of Digital Media Professionals.

