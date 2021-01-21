Detectives beam searchlight on foreign steel companies over alleged import duty, tax evasion

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

CRACK Detectives attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID, Alagbon Annex, Ikoyi, Lagos, have commenced investigations into alleged economic activities of some foreign steel rolling companies in the country.

Impeccable Police source whispered to Vanguard that already, two directors of one of the companies owned by Indians have been invited by detectives and grilled over allegation of importing heavy duty hot rolled steel beams and sheets without requisite duties paid on them.

According to the Police sources, these companies are located in obscure areas of Sango-Otta, Ogun State with no known address to shield their nefarious activities adding that it took painstaking tip off and due diligence to locate one of the companies.

“Yes, we got a tip-off on their fraudulent activities and we were able to locate one of these companies (name withheld) in an obscure and totally quiet area of Sango-Otta.

“It was almost impossible to locate the companies because there is no signboard or verifiable address to show that such company exists in that area but when we got inside, we discovered massive premises with plenty heavy duty hot rolled steel beams loaded everywhere.

“We invited their directors for questioning because we already have documented evidences against them and investigation is ongoing. As I speak, we are aware that the has taken delivery of multi-billion dollar equipment cleared at Apapa ports through the same dubious manner and we are determined to get to the root of this fraud,” said the source.

Vanguard further gathered that this fraud that deprived Nigeria of millions of naira through tax and import duties was being perpetrated using an unnamed Nigeria Customs licenced lady agent as middle person between the foreigners and some Customs officers at the Apapa Ports adding that detectives were also on the trail of the fleeing agent.

When Vanguard located the erring company at Sango Ota after futile efforts to get their former address in Victoria Island, Lagos, one of the workers simply said that nobody will be ready to speak on the issue.

The black worker who was visibly jittery told Vanguard that they recently re-located to Sango after security agents kept on storming their office and arresting some of their top management staff.

