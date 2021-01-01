DESOPADEC boss ask Nigerians to go into 2021 with optimism, renewed hope

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has asked Nigerians to go into the New Year with optimism and renewed hope irrespective of the challenges of 2020.

Askia in a statement, Friday, also outlined the developmental programmes of the commission for the year adding that it will be kick-starting the DESOPADEC Skills Academy as part of it’s targeted programme for the youths and womenfolk.

He noted that the commission will be anchoring the programme on the belief that the future belongs to the artisans and not youths who parade certificates looking for non-existent white-collar jobs adding that for “ready youths,” DESOPADEC will make them employers of labour and confident and enterprising youths, through our academy.”

Expressing optimism for 2021, Askia said: “After all we had to deal with in 2020, there is cause for optimism as God has given us the grace to be ushered into the New Year.

“The year just gone by posed a lot of challenges to our communities, our state and our country. It even seemed to pose existential threat to mankind with what was initially seen as an apocalyptic outbreak.

“Now that we have successfully berthed into 2021 through the mercy and grace of the Most High, we should march on with renewed hope that the New Year holds great prospects for us and our mandate communities.

“By the peaceful conduct of the recently held party primaries ahead of the forthcoming local government elections, we have set the stage for a peaceful transition to a new leadership in the councils.

“DESOPADEC, as always thrives better where peace and tranquillity reigns. I urge you all to sustain the spirit of the peaceful conduct of the primaries to ensure the emergence of credible and responsive leadership after the March 6, 2021 council elections.

“On our part, the DESOPADEC under my watch looks forward to collaborating with vision-driven council leaders who will partner with us in executing our innovative programmes to improve the quality of life of our people. Programmes designed to equip our people with requisite business acumen and entrepreneurial wherewithal to venture into businesses will be vigorously pursued by DESOPADEC in the New Year.

“I must state, for emphasis, that the Commission has enjoyed the partnership and cooperation of our mandate areas, giving us the atmosphere to impact positively and to deliver our intended vision and mission. For that, we are most grateful and crave further mutual collaboration for the benefit of our people and communities.

“Our staff have been amazing. Our successes since coming on board are testimonials. For that, Management has resolved to reciprocate by ensuring that all staff welfare policies, including deserved promotions, are effectively attained. As a listening Board, we expect that our shortcomings, if any, are promptly raised for immediate remedies.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

