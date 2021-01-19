Denounce IPOB now, South-East governors, Ohanaeze, other stakeholders told

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE Coalition of South-East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora, CSEPNND, has picked holes in the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB’s opposition to Igbo presidency, saying that the group is being sponsored to destabilise the South-East geo-political zone.

The IPOB had on Sunday given reasosn for its refusal to support Nigerian president of Igbo extraction. It claimed that “all the people being prepared for the position are stooges and Caliphate-bred traitors who would be used against the interest of Ndigbo, Biafrans and the Biafra agitating groups.

Reacting to the IPOB’s claim, the Igbo professionals said it was not surprised, recalling that it alerted the region on the real identities of IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu earlier.

It, however, regretted that many gullible sons and daughters of the South-East were brainwashed by Kanu and his group into believing that they were out to defend and protect the region.

In a statement by its National President, Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Mazi Anayo Uchemba, the CSEPNND tasked the region’s governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other stakeholders to immediately engage the people on advocacy ahead of the 2023 poll.

Noting that IPOB’s position had really proven its earlier statement that it is being bankrolled by a certain politician from the South to scuttle Igbo’s quest for the presidency in 2023, the group asked people of the region to be vigilant, firm and decisive on what they really want and not succumb to the antics of Nnamdi Kanu and his likes.

“The poorly circulated press release by a terrorist group under the name Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, published in some few national papers yesterday, expressing its refusal to support the agitation for Igbo presidency come 2023, has vindicated our stand that IPOB and its fugitive leader, Nnamdi Kanu, are anti-Igbo working with some enemies of Igbo nation to thwart its chance to produce the next president of Nigeria,” it said.

It questioned why IPOB which claimed to be working for the interest of the South-East region would be against what the people of South-East extraction have since been looking forward to. “Naturally, any group working for advancement of its people should be at the forefront of issues that would see to the realisation of their yearnings and aspirations. IPOB knows vividly well that the general feelings of the people of the South-East is how the region can also be entrusted with Nigeria’s presidency. Ironically, this is not the case here with IPOB! So one would be quick to ask what really is IPOB looking for? We believe strongly that no reasonable group should kick against the progress of its own people as IPOB is currently doing.”

“We had earlier alerted our people that desperate politicians feeling threatened of the chances of Igbo to produce the president in 2023 were sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu, leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, to scuttle the bid. The position of IPOB has obviously confirmed this. They are traitors hence we must rise up and end their activities in Igbo land now,” it said.

According to the Igbo professionals’ group: “At this point that almost every Nigerian is clamoring for Igbo presidency, the best thing for IPOB is to embrace the move and work for its realisation if actually it’s out to work for the betterment of Igbo nation.”

CSEPNND, while insisting that desperate politicians were sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu to thwart Igbo presidency in 2023, insisted that it was time for the people to denounce IPOB and its activities.

“Like we said earlier,we reiterate here that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not working for the interest of Ndigbo,rather he is being bankrolled by a certain Nigerian politician who is contesting the 2023 presidential elections from the South against the Igbo.

“We are vindicated by this unpatriotic statement by IPOB, and we call on all Ndigbo around the World to distance themselves from Kanu and his terrorist group,” it added.

The group which insisted that some desperate politicians from the southern region were behind IPOB’s action, said “having realized that the general mood in the country now is for Igbo presidency in 2023, become threatened and want to pick a cheap traitor from our region to thwart the bid”, warning that “we must not fall for this.”

Noting that” Igbo deserve the presidency this time around because they have all it takes to produce the next president of Nigeria, tasked the people to push hard for it through constitutionally recognized avenues.

“We cannot be demanding for president of Nigeria on one hand and on the other hand supporting IPOB and Kanu, being financed by desperate politicians to cause disaffection in our region. We believe in one united Nigeria where justice and fairness reign. We have invested so much in the nation and would not be party to its destruction under any guise.” the Igbo professionals said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

