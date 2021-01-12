Dennis Obasi on target as MFM beat Sunshine in narrow victory

Kindly Share This Story:

Dennis Obasi’s 7th-minute effort was all MFM FC needed to condemn Sunshine Stars to a defeat in Lagos in a matchday 3 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) South West Derby

Obasi combined well with Akanni Elijah who assisted the goal with a beautiful and brave square play.

Sunshine Stars replied with a decent attacking play, but Kabiru Tijani’s solo move ended with an attempt that went wide after going past two players.

It became an end to end encounter with both sides moving all out for a goal, Clement Ogwu almost doubled the lead in the 22nd minute but his effort was denied by the crossbar.

Sunshine Stars got into the game with Seun Olulayo proving to be the chief tormentor in the hosts defence but there was nothing to show for it.

The Second half began the way the first ended with fierce attacking play, MFM introduced Onyema in place of Akanni Elijah, while Sadeeq Yusuf of Sunshine took the place of Tolu Oluwole.

With the game getting to a close, Sunshine Stars wasted a glorious chance in the 80th minute after a beautiful move by Ayo Adelabu and Fuad Ekelojuoti, but the resolute MFM Defence was up to the task.

While MFM were cautious, Sadeeq Yusuf had a glorious chance to equalize for Sunshine Stars but was denied by the frame after which the referee brought the game to an end as the Church boys ran away with a slim victory.

