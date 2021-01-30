Delta NUJ condoles Okowa over father’s demise 

Kindly Share This Story:

…Commiserates with DTHA Speaker, members over Tim Owhefere’s death

By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

NIGERIA Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, Saturday commiserated with the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa on the demise of his father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa.

The State Council of the Union, in a statement by its Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and the Secretary, Comrade Patrick Ochei said it was time to show some love to the Governor while mourning with him.

The statement described the octogenarian as a thorough-bred professional teacher who was able to bring up successful children by inculcating sound moral values in them, especially the number one citizen of the state who happens to be his son.

Also read:

“We sympathize with you, Your Excellency. Even though Papa had enjoyed the mercies of God to have lived up to 88 years of age, still nobody wishes to lose a loved one. On this note, we ask God to grant you the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.]

“Please take heart and be consoled by the fact that Papa lived a fulfilled life. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace”, the statement said. Similarly, the union commiserated with the Speaker and members of the Delta State House of Assembly over the death of the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere.

It described Owhefere as an exemplary lawmaker who distinguished himself within the capacity of his office, praying for God’s grace on the family to take solace in the fact that their father, brother and husband lived a fulfilled life.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: