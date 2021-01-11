Delta LG polls: Women protest assault of 68-year-old woman 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

HUNDREDS of women from Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area, Delta State, Monday stormed the State Government House, Asaba in protest against the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the March 6 Local Government Council election, Mr Jude Chukwunwike for allegedly assaulting a 68-year old grandmother, Mrs Patricia Odiaka.

The women, under the aegis of Concerned Women of Aniocha South Local Government Area, who besieged the Government House gate at about 11:30 am, told the PDP to withdraw its chairmanship flag from Mr Jude Chukwunwike.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the protesters in a letter addressed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, called for the arrest and prosecution of council chairmanship candidate, Mr Jude Chukwunwike over the alleged attack on the 68-year old.

They alleged that Mrs Odiaka was slapped several times, which made to collapse and was rushed to a hospital in Agbor where she was reportedly revived.

In the letter which read in parts, the women said; “Your Excellency, our findings revealed that Chukwunwike is a bully and cannot be entrusted with the position of the local government council chairman, as such position will further empower him to visit violence on women.

“We wish to add that Aniocha South women have continuously supported and voted PDP in all elections since 1999, but we will not hesitate to withdraw our support for PDP if this matter is swept under the carpet.

“We demand justice not just for Mrs Patricia Odiaka, but the entire Aniocha South women as injury to one is an injury to all”.

Meanwhile, the protesters also called for sanction against the Director-General of Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, Mrs Amaechi Mrakpor over her alleged role in the matter.

