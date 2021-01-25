Delta LG Polls : Scott urges followers to support PDP candidates

Kindly Share This Story:

The Former Peoples Democratic Party PDP Chiarmanship aspirant in Ughelli North Local Government Olorogun Udu Omo Scott has urged his followers to support the PDP Candidates in the Local Government Area in the upcoming elections.

Scott made this known in Agbarha yesterday as he appreciates his followers for thier consistent support before and after his opponent Hon Godwin Adode emerged as the party Chairmanship candidate.

READ ALSO Fake police officer caught with ‘weed’ in Lagos

Scott Speaking with the journalists shortly after the appraisal reception ceremony noted that without an iota of doubt his team toiled all through the nooks and crannies of Ughelli North seeking for support from the electorates and leaders of the party for the God’s Project Campaign.

“It is no news in our system that party is supreme and we all know that two candidates cannot emerge at the same time.

“This is to note that with the candidature of the PDP whom is Hon Godwin Adode is acceptable by all party members within the local government.

“Seeing the commitment and the zeal of my supporters through out the campaign period I can’t but to say thank you to them all” he said.

Speaking further Scott commended the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa over his performance.

“I also want to sincerely appreciate our Amiable Governor Sen. Dr Ifeanyi Okowa who has outrightly performed Excellently well in all forms of governance to put our dear State in the fore front of peace and developments”.

“The unity of our dear party is not negotiable and that is why my friend and brother Hon Godwin Adode has made a move to Foster unity in other for us to achieve success in the forthcoming local government elections.

“To all my team members, followers and supporters we have done well, We are PDP members and we will remain in PDP to actualize Victory for Hon Chief Godwin Adode come 6th March 2021, it is on this note i want to admonished all my supporters, team members, loyalist to campaign strongly and throw their weight behind Hon Godwin Adode in the forthcoming Council Election.

“My empowerment programmes will continue because there are more people that we need to touch” .

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: