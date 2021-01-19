Delta HoS tasks civil servants on prudent management of resources

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Head of Service Mr. Reginald Bayoko mni has charged Civil Servants in the state to always uphold the Rules and Regulations ofthe service and act accordingly with the trust reposed on them as Civil Servants.

The Head of Service gave the charge while declaring open the 16th edition of the Seven-Weekend Management Course organized for Senior Management Staff in the Delta State Civil Service by the Office of the Head of Service at Asaba on Friday.

He told the 198 participants of the Course to always show respect for others by promoting equality and avoid any act of discrimination or actions inimical to the service.

He also enjoined Civil Servants to display excellent and prudent management of resources entrusted into their care as well as be anembodiment of respect through words and actions.

Mr. Bayoko who held the participants spell bound while delivering his inaugural speech which was described by participants as erudite and captivating, disclosed that his discourse which focused on leadershipwas to provoke and stimulate the thoughts of participants to take advantage of the programme as a spring board to providing quality and purposeful leadership required of Management staff in the service.

He said his interest on the subject matter was to broaden and deepen the perspectives of Civil Servants on leadership and urged participants to apply lessons derived from the lecture in order to evolve as successful leaders the service is desirous to have.

While highlighting certain critical attributes of leadership such as character, presence and high display of intellect, which the Delta Head of Service urged participants to imbibe, opined that “your character plays a great role on how you lead. It consists of your true nature guided by your conscience which affects your moral attitudes.”

Continuing, he posited that their ability to adhere to applicable laws, regulations and relevant standard builds credibility with subordinates which enhances trust amongst their peers and superiors.

Mr. Bayoko also harped on values, empathy, ethos, discipline and humility as fundamental qualities connected with character which he said a leader must reflect.

While encouraging Civil Servants to take the necessary steps to equip themselves to be better leaders, the HOS pointed out that all they require is drive, creativity and willingness to learn and apply themselves to the job even as he urged participants to be in the group of “I can”, :I will” and “I should”.

The Head of Service who was proud to announce that he was one of the pioneer participant of the seven-weekend course at its commencement 16 years ago, disclosed that virtually all his set rose to the top echelon of the Service and wished the 198 participants success in their careers.

Speaking on behalf of the Course participants, Mr. Kingsley Azuh paid glowing accolade on the Head of Service, describing him as a seasoned bureaucrat, astute administrator known for his industry and ingenuity, saying that they are lucky to have him as the Head of State. While appreciating him for the erudite lecture on a critical and pressing area fundamental to nation building, the participants promised to put into practice the lessons learnt from the course in moving the service forward.

