Delta Govt approves reconstruction of Orhuwhorun road, others

Delta State Government, on Friday, approved the widening and rehabilitation of the 2.1 kilometres Orhunwhorun Road in Udu Local Government Area of the state at a total cost of N398.2 million.

This was part of the first State Executive Council meeting for year 2021 which was presided by the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Briefing journalists after the state Exco meeting at Government House, Asaba, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu said that the rehabilitation work would start from Orhunwhorun to DSC in Ovwian Alaja.

Mr. Aniagwu said approval was also given by the state Exco for the construction of Aragba-Orogun township Roads in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state at a total cost of N552 million, stressing that compensation would be paid in the construction of the road.

According to the Commissioner, the state Exco also approved the overlay of the Old Lagos/Asaba Road through Umunede/Ekwuoma/Igbodo in Ika North East Local Government Area of the state with a spur at a total cost of N310 million.

Mr. Aniagwu disclosed that approval was given for the second Agricultural Policy of the state government to boost the agricultural sector in the state.

He added that approval was equally given for the establishment of the Kwale Industrial Park with 25 per cent equity for the state government, adding that the remaining 75 per cent equity would be in the hands of private operators.

The Commissioner stated that the approval was a boost to the Industrial Park which, he said, was slowed down by the corona virus pandemic in 2020.

“Today (Friday), being the first Exco of the year, we considered quite a number of projects and we are hopeful that in the course of the year, we will begin to give trends to most of those projects that are outlined in the 2021 budget.

“So, our 2021 budget is fully operational; anybody who is bringing memo to Exco would be referring to 2021 budget and not 2020 budget because we have started running the 2021 budget.

“We started by approving the establishment of the Kwale Industrial Park. That establishment now means that we now have a Multi-Purpose vehicle through which we are going to implement the full establishment and operationalisation of that industrial park.

“This Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that is being established in the name of Kwale Industrial Park is going to be the government eye. The government is going to hold not more than 25 per cent of the equity of that industrial park.

“And out of that 25 per cent, government will consider what is necessary to take care of host communities. We are not holding it in trust for host communities because we are paying compensation for the land that we are acquiring,” he said.

Mr. Aniagwu pointed out that the state Exco considered the report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry into the Okpe-Urhobo Forest Reserve crisis, adding that the white paper from the panel was accepted by Exco to address the crisis.

He pointed out that the Head of Service is to set up a panel to investigate a retired Director in the Ministry of Environment over his alleged encroachment on parts of the forest reserve.

The state Exco, according to the Commissioner, scrapped the taskforce involved in the harassment of land developers under the guise of Public Property Protection.

Mr. Aniagwu added that the state Exco gave approval for Warri Wolves to participate in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional League.

He added that the 2021 budget of the state was already operational, stressing that the Stronger Delta Vision of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration was on course.

