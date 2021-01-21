Delta: Ex-Minister Gbagi condemns mother, child’s killings

Kindly Share This Story:

…Condoles family, residents of Uvwie local government area

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, has condemned Wednesday’s killings of a mother and child at the Petroleum Training Institute, PTI junction in Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

Mother and child, according to eye witness reports in viral video clips on social media were alleged to have been killed by a speeding Police Hilux vehicle said to be on a hot chase after internet fraudsters.

The ex-Minister in a statement of condolence, Thursday, sympathized with the families of the deceased and appealed to residents of Uvwie to remain calm and eschew taking laws into their hands.

He also called on the relevant security agencies in the state to adopt measures aimed at unmasking the perpetrators of the devilish act.

According to Gbagi, doing so besides putting the incident to rest would go a long way in preventing a breakdown of law and order within Uvwie and its environs as witnessed immediately after the killing of the victims.

The statement read: “I condemn in the strongest terms, the gruesome murder of a yet to be identified mother and child around the PTI junction in Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

“The incident which occurred on Wednesday has sparked widespread criticisms and condemnations from Nigerians.

“I, therefore, wish to appeal to residents of Uvwie local government area to maintain calm and not take the laws into their hands, but rather allow the relevant authorities get to the root of the tragic incident.

“While there are allegations circulating on social media platforms suggesting that some policemen were responsible for the murder, I urge relevant security agencies in the state to immediately swing into action by adopting proactive measures towards unraveling the actual cause of the deaths.

“To the family of the deceased mother and child, my deepest sympathies are extended to you. May God grant you strength and consolation at this moment to bear the irreparable loss of your loved ones.”

