Delta commissioner warns youths against drug abuse

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has cautioned Nigerian youths against drug abuse, because of its psychological damage to users and society.

A statement on Saturday, in Asaba, quoted the commissioner as giving the advise at the Annual General Meeting of Akumazi Youths Association in Akumazi, Ika North East Local Government Area of the state.

Aniagwu said that many persons had lost their destinies and purpose to illicit drug use, adding that drug addiction had never favoured anyone, so the youths should strive to seek other meaningful and profitable enterprises.

In his remarks, the National President of the association, Mr Udoka Anene commended the Obi of Akumazi, HRM Obi Henry Jegbefume I, for his support, saying that the association had created more branches since he took over the mantle of leadership.

Anene said that the association would continue to adopt various strategies to ensure the growth and advancement of its members.

Dr Matthew Chukwuma, in a lecture, entitled, “Drugs: Its Effect on Youths Social Behavior”, said that drugs were substances that affected the functions of a whole or part of an organism, especially the central nervous system.

He observed that the majority of youths in the present-day society depended on drugs to carry out various activities, while hard drugs could cause an individual to exhibit some socially unacceptable attributes.

“Suicide, murder, madness, and involvement in unlawful acts are among what hard drugs can lure one into. That is why all drugs are to be recommended and should be administered with caution, in acceptable doses and under the supervision of an expert,” Chukwuma said.

The traditional ruler, HRM Jegbefume I, described the topic as timely and relevant while urging the youths to shun drug abuse and acts inimical to their growth and the development of society.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: