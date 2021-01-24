Delta approves over N1.260bn for roads reconstruction, rehabilitation 

Kindly Share This Story:

…says 2021 budget already operational

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Government, weekend, approved the construction of Aragba-Orogun township Roads in Ughelli North, widening and rehabilitation of the 2.1 kilometres Orhunwhorun Road in Udu and the overlay of the Old Lagos/Asaba Road through Umunede/Ekwuoma/Igbodo in Ika North East Local Government Areas of the state with a spur at a total cost of over N1.260 billion.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who disclosed this while briefing Journalists after the first State Executive Council meeting for the year 2021 which was presided by the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, explained that the widening of the Orhunwhorun Road would cost a total of N398.2 million. He added that the rehabilitation work would start from Orhunwhorun to DSC in Ovwian Aladja.

Saying that the construction of Aragba-Orogun township Roads would cost N552 million, he said compensation would be paid to those whose property may be affected during the construction of the road.

Aniagwu said the overlay of the Old Lagos/Asaba Road through Umunede/Ekwuoma/Igbodo with spur was approved at the cost of N310 million, adding that approval was also given for the second Agricultural Policy of the state government to boost the agricultural sector in the state.

The Information Commissioner said the approval was equally given for the establishment of the Kwale Industrial Park with 25 per cent equity for the state government, adding that the remaining 75 per cent equity would be in the hands of private operators.

Saying that the approval was a boost to the Industrial Park which, he said, was slowed down by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, he said: “Being the first Exco of the year, we considered quite a number of projects and we are hopeful that in the course of the year, we will begin to give trends to most of those projects that are outlined in the 2021 budget.

“So, our 2021 budget is fully operational; anybody who is bringing memo to Exco would be referring to 2021 budget and not 2020 budget because we have started running the 2021 budget.

“We started by approving the establishment of the Kwale Industrial Park. That establishment now means that we now have a Multi-Purpose vehicle through which we are going to implement the full establishment and operationalisation of that industrial park.

“This Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that is being established in the name of Kwale Industrial Park is going to be the government eye. The government is going to hold not more than 25 per cent of the equity of that industrial park.

“And out of that 25 per cent, the government will consider what is necessary to take care of host communities. We are not holding it in trust for host communities because we are paying compensation for the land that we are acquiring”.

According to him, the state Exco considered the report of the Judicial Panel of Enquiry into the Okpe-Urhobo Forest Reserve crisis, adding that the white paper from the panel was accepted by Exco to address the crisis.

He pointed out that the Head of Service is to set up a panel to investigate a retired Director in the Ministry of Environment over his alleged encroachment on parts of the forest reserve, adding that the task force involved in the harassment of land developers under the guise of Public Property Protection was scrapped by the State Exco.

Aniagwu said the state Exco also gave approval for Warri Wolves to participate in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional League, saying that the 2021 budget of the state was already operational. He held that the Stronger Delta Vision of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration was on course.

Kindly Share This Story: