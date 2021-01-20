Deeper life leaders pray for release of abducted professor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

Leaders of the Deeper Christian Life Ministrymare praying for the quick and safe release of Professor Johnson Fatokun, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos, owned by the church.

This is just as the leadership of the church and the management of the university are making necessary contacts with Fatokun’s abductors.

The abductors have reportedly demanded N20 million ransom.

Though the university has not released an official statement on the issue as at press time, a source said members and leaders of the church in Nasawara State are doing necessary things to ensure the DVC is released.

He said the DVC lived in the state before and had gone to drop his children in schools in both Plateau and Nasarawa states when he was abducted while going to Keffi en route Abuja to board a plane to Lagos.

Fatokun joined Anchor University in 2017 after he had served as the pioneer DVC of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma.

