Death rumour: Abia Rep, Ossy Prestige on medical mission abroad — Family, Office

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

In the wake of the rumoured death of Hon. Ossy Prestige, the member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency of Abia State in the House of Representatives, his family and the office have explained that the lawmaker is currently attending to his health in Europe.

It will be recalled that the social media was awash with the news of his demise on Sunday.

But reacting in a statement on Monday, his family and the office debunked the report of the lawmaker’s death.

The statement jointly signed by Rtn. Chukwu Nnanna and the Director-General, George Ezikpe Okiyi on behalf of the lawmaker’s family and the office respectively stated that the death report was politically motivated.

It, however, explained that Prestige was on medical vacation abroad, appealing to “all men of goodwill” to pray for his healing.

The statement read in parts “The attention of the Family and the Office of Hon. Prestige Ossy, the member representing the Aba North/South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly has been drawn to the premeditated “obituary” announcement as written and published by some online mediums.

“Probably due to the political motivation behind the story and not minding its sensitivity, the publishers went ahead to publish the same even after admitting that they did not reach out to the family for confirmation.

“Hon. Prestige Ossy has a young family and large population of admirers whose feelings needed to have been considered regardless of the political intrigues at play.

“Hon. Prestige Ossy suddenly reported sick some six months ago and is presently receiving specialist care in Europe where he was transferred to after initial treatment in the United Kingdom.

This has been responsible for his absence from the public circle within the period.

“The leadership of the National Assembly was aware and involved in his medical mission abroad.

“The family would at this point appeal to the general public to show more understanding and respect our feelings at this critical moment of our lives and save us the embarrassing pains of this politically orchestrated “jubilation” by some over the ill health of our son.

“The family and Hon. Prestige Ossy seeks the prayers of all men of goodwill at this time. God rules in the affairs of men and we have unimpeachable trust in Him.”

