Death of Fr John Gbakaan: Stop killing of religious leaders by bandits, CAN tells FG

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has asked the Federal Government to put an end to the abduction and killing of religious leaders by bandits in the country.

CAN’s Vice Chairman (Northern region), Rev. John Hayab, made the call in a chat with Vanguard while reacting to the killing of a priest of the Minna Catholic diocese, Fr. John Gbakaan during the weekend.

He described the killing of the Catholic priest as ‘shocking and painful’, stating that insecurity in the North has assumed a more alarming dimension.

Hayab said. “We received the news of the kidnapped and killing of our dear Rev Father John with great shock and pains.

Insecurity in our country has taken a more serious alarming situation.

“Sadly, those in power are wanting us to be singing their praises while our loved ones are being killed. No responsible citizen will enjoy criticising his leaders for fun or because he hates them. Citizens criticise leaders so that they will sit up and do what is right.

“Today in Northern Nigeria many people are living in fear and many young people are afraid to become pastors because pastors’ lives are in great danger.

“When Bandits or kidnappers realised that their victims are a priest or pastors it seems a violent spirit do take over their heart to demand more ransom and in some cases go to the extent of killing the victim.

“We are simply pleading to the Federal Government and all security agencies to do whatever it will take to bring this evil to a stop.

“A person living in fear can never be productive and effective in the things he is doing. All we are asking from the government is protection from evil men that are destroying our lives and properties.”

