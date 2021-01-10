DEACONESS ELIZABETH IDAHOSA: Tribute to my mother, ‘O Baby’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ebozele

I don’t think I can ever be ready to accept the fact that you have passed on to the great beyond. The pains and vacuum your demise has left in my heart are unimaginable.

My mother, my first love, my true confidant, my prayer warrior, ‘O Baby’ as I fondly called you, how can I live a day without hearing your voice? Talking every day was our daily routine. Hmmm, God, you know the best!

If love, money, care, could buy life you would still be with us now but I take solace in the fact that you came into this world and left behind your legacy, which will forever be my guide. Mummy your love towards your children was priceless. You were so supportive during my early days of life. You ensured I got all the necessary assistance and guide.

Mummy, I am happy you were able to live and see me become the man you wanted me to be. I am happy I didn’t disappoint you. I know that even as you drew your last breath, you knew you were going home an accomplished mother.

Ecclesiastes 3; 1-2, says everything in life has a beginning and an end. I will take care of everyone. I have to stay strong for you, Mum, because I need you to smile in heaven knowing full well I am going to do everything possible to continue where you stopped.

Rest in the bosom of God, the great Amazon of her time, till we meet again. Love you, mum.

Deaconess Elizabeth Itasoa Idahosa (Nee Okojie) JP, was an icon of a generation of passionate primary health care professionals in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

It is a generation that appreciated life and safety above all the trims and frills of existence.

From Irrua to London, she pursued excellence in midwifery and nursing up until retirement.

So singular was her commitment to the lives of mothers in labour and the safety of their babies, that even after she built her own maternity hospital, she regularly left her desk as Chief Executive to don her latex gloves to take delivery of pregnant women.

Mrs. Idahosa was called to the service of her Creator on October 9, 2020, in a London hospital, accomplished, fulfilled and surrounded by her children, grandchildren and in-laws.

She was born on June 20, 1937, in the picturesque town of Agbor, Delta State. Her father was a police officer, Okojie Imayelia of Okiangben Ewohimi, Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State, who was conferred with the first chieftaincy title in Okiangben Ewohimi by the king.

Her mother was Madam Agbonghohien Okojie, of Ajayi family of Uhie-Eguia ( a lineage of king crowners) of Ewohimi.

Christianity

She had two other daughters, the late Deaconess Vero Omotese Momodu and Madam Love Oni.

Chief Okojie was known to have brought Christianity to Okiangben Ewohimi. His interest was kindled by Pa Oyakilome of Assemblies of God Church.

He and his entire household accepted the gospel of Jesus Christ and he offered Pa. Oyakilome a space in his compound to conduct church services for months until a permanent church building was erected on the land he provided.

Little wonder Deaconess Elizabeth Idahosa’s other top passion was the church. She had an unwavering faith in God and she influenced many people into the Lord’s vineyard.

Her mother, Madam Agbonghohien, was a successful merchant, who traveled often to Sapele and Warri for business and was exposed to the benefits of education. She impacted this value on her young daughter, who she fondly called Dandehi.

These early influences on young Elizabeth greatly shaped her future life (her thirst for continuous knowledge and her travels/adventures).

Midwifery

After her primary and secondary education at Ewohimi, she enrolled at the prestigious Zuma School of Midwifery in Irrua, present-day Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State, where she obtained her midwifery Diploma.

She worked at the Irrua Hospital for many years. She met and married the late Mr. Christopher Ebozele and the union was blessed with four children: Mrs. Emily Omozele Joel-Omueda, Ms. Gladys Omozusi Ogbede, Chief Eric Eromosele Ebozele and Mrs. Kate Essele Adetoyi.

Alongside raising her children, she excelled as a young professional and grew quickly in her chosen career. When her marriage sadly ended, she focused on her job and later transferred to Benin City. She found love again and married the late Elder John Azeta Idahosa (Safe and Guide Stores).

Their union was blessed with Mrs. Joyce Isoken Elebesunu, Mrs. Vivian Agharese Akinbanjo and Mr. Emmanuel Osaze Uhunoma Idahosa.

She raised her stepchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, siblings and many more from both families alongside her own children.

Mrs. Idahosa adjusted into the role of a mother of many, creating a home filled with warmth, love and equal opportunities.

She was an awesome manager of people, both at the domestic and corporate levels.

In the course of her work, she went on several transfers between 1976 and 1979, to places like Iguobazuwa, Egba among others.

Juggling career and family seamlessly, she attended several local and international courses, including an exchange and training programme to Scotland.

She had BMedSci, Health and Human Sciences at Sheffield UK, Diploma in Public Health and Diploma in Health Technology, at the University of Benin.

Matron / Director of Nursing

Mrs. Idahosa was a moving force, unstoppable in her desire to make a difference.

In the early 1980s, she established the Idahosa Maternity in Ikpoba Hill, Benin-City.

It was a 25-bed space facility for the care of women and children, with doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff.

She retired as a Matron / Director of Nursing from public service.

When an opening came up in the UK, she did not hesitate. She relocated in 2001 and took up the position. Mrs.Idahosa worked many years until she finally retired meritoriously with an enviable professional record.

At last, mission accomplished!

Her love for travel and adventure took her to Spain, Portugal and the United States of America at different times.

Understandably, she also went on pilgrimage to the Holy land of Israel hence the Justice of Peace,JP, title.

She was a devoted Christian who deeply loved God and was ordained Deaconess of Church of God Mission International, Benin City Nigeria.

She imbibed in her family and wards, the knowledge and awareness of the power and promises the gospel assured.

Though Mrs. Idahosa looked delicate and soft on the exterior, she was a figure of strength, resilience and determination.

At challenging points in her extraordinary experience, she remained optimistic, courageous, dedicated, tenacious and positively ambitious.

She always had a beautiful smile that complemented the loving, witty, trendy lifestyle she enjoyed.

She is survived by seven biological children and step-children, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and in-laws.

Mrs. Idahosa will forever be missed and will remain unforgettable.

*Ebozele, Chairman/Managing Director of Gladtrico Intl Limited, writes from Benin-City.

