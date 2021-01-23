Dangote remains richest in Africa, Adenuga, Rabiu also on Forbes Top 10 list

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga and Abdul Samad Rabiu – all Nigerians, made Forbes Top 10 Billionaires in Africa list released on Friday.

Dangote of Dangote Group, Adenuga of Globacom and Rabiu of BUA Group made it to the list as 1st, 5th and 6th respectively.

Forbes report on the list reads: “For the tenth year in a row, Aliko Dangote of Nigeria is the continent’s richest person, worth $12.1bn, up by $2bn from last year’s list, thanks to a roughly 30 per cent rise in the share price of Dangote Cement, by far his most valuable asset,”

It further states in the report that the shares of Rabiu’s BUA Cement Plc, which listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in January 2020, have doubled in value in the past year, and that pushed Rabiu’s fortune up by an extraordinary 77 per cent, to $5.5bn, making him the biggest gainer on the list.

According to the report, in Africa, as elsewhere in the world, the wealthiest came through the pandemic just fine.

The top 10 list is made up of 4 South Africans, 3 Nigerians, 2 Egyptians and 1 Algerian

See the list of top 10 billionaires in Africa below…

1 – Aliko Dangote (Nigeria)

2 – Nassef Sawiris (Egypt)

3 – Nicky Oppenheimer (South Africa)

4 – Johann Rupert (South Africa)

5 – Mike Adenuga (Nigeria)

6 – Abdulsamad Rabiu (Nigeria)

7 – Issad Rebrab (Algeria)

8 – Naguib Sawiris (Egypt)

9 – Patrice Motsepe (South Africa)

10 – Koos Bekker (South Africa)

Vanguard News Nigeria

