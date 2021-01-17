Dana Air introduces flexible ‘no change fee’ policy

Kindly Share This Story:

Dana Air announced that the airline has introduced a flexible ‘no change fee’ policy as part of its promises to serve its customers better.

Its Communications Manager, Mr Kingsley Ezenwa announced the development in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

Ezenwa explained that the policy was introduced to offer innovative products to support customers’ ever-changing travel desires.

“Dana Air understands that the exigencies of daily activities can make planning a trip difficult.

“So with this new policy, our customers will now only be charged a fare difference (If Applicable) without a change fee when they make up to two changes on their ticket at least two hours to their flight.

“However, if the changes are made after the flight is operated or one hour to the flight, the fee will be applicable.

“This new policy is part of our promise to offer an improved service delivery, innovative and supportive products to meet their travel expectations,’’ he said.

Ezenwa added that its 10 per cent on base fare web discount was still available to encourage guests to embrace the multiple, safe and secure online platforms.

He said its guests were advised to visit website www.flydanaair.com, call 01 2809888 or send a chat on WhatsApp 07051190363 for further details.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dana Air has a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt Owerri and Enugu. (NAN)

