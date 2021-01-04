Breaking News
Dad, girl who accused Ogun commissioner of sexual harassment wants case dropped

Barakat Melojuekun

By Emmanuel Okogba

The teenage girl, Barakat Melojuekun who accused Ogun State commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun of sexual harassment has thanked well-meaning Nigerians for showing support but wants the case dropped.

This follows a call by her dad who also said the case has been withdrawn and pleaded for it to be dropped by media houses.

He said, “I am the biological father of the girl in the viral video who accused the honorable commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun of sexual harassment and I’m using this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians and international community and media that I don’t have interest in this matter again. I am withdrawing my case and I want them to support me the same way they did in the beginning. I discovered that there were some misunderstanding and misconceptions between my daughter and the commissioner along the line.

On her part, Barakat said, I want to thank Nigerians for showing their support in this matter and I want you to know that there were some misconceptions and misunderstanding between I and the commissioner. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to meaningful Nigerians to allow this matter rest.

Vanguard had earlier reported that the police have commenced investigation and that the commissioner denied harassing her, alleging he was being blackmailed.

The Ogun State government reacted by suspending the commissioner pending the conclusion of an independent investigation into the case.

