CUPP to Service Chiefs: Revitalize weakened security architecture

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chris Ochayi

Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has challenged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to see their appointments as a call to revitalize the weakened security architecture to ensure the country is secured for all.

The CUPP, which said this via a statement issued by its National Secretary, High Chief Peter Ameh, while reacting to the appointment of the new military helmsmen in Abuja, said although, the sack of Service Chiefs was long overdue but still a welcome development..

High Chief Ameh charged that, “The new Service Chiefs must now go to work to make sure that Nigeria is secured for our people to travel across state lines to do business and prosper the Nation without the fear of being kidnapped.”

According to him, “The sack of the Service chiefs is a great relief to the officers and men of the Nigerian Armed forces and the Nigerian people as a whole.

“This will aid the needed re-engineering of our weakened Security Architecture due to the over stay of the now sacked Service Chiefs in office.

“Their over stayed in office affected the morale of the men of the Armed forces and also affected the growth of capable hands, it was uncalled for.

READ ALSO:

“Officers who have attained the required and stipulated retirement status both on the grounds of age and years of service to continue to lead the ever energetic and active members of the Armed forces while their juniors are sent on retirement and promotion for those due are withheld because of the refusal of the President to act as and when due in line with a our constitution.

“Yes, the President has the sole authority to appoint and fire the service Chiefs, a sole prerogative of the President as donated to him through the constitution but he must use that power in fairness to other relevant section(s) of the Constitution.

“Nigeria is never in short supply of men of intellect, capacity and of those with high merit approval ratings to do the job, No we are never in short supply of them but to see the President keep the now Sacked service Chiefs in office despite the worsening Security situation for so long.

“This was a sign of great misjudgment which led to our current predicament. Where government and individuals now pay ransom to bandit to secure the freedom of our fellow citizens..that is the most unfortunate situation and sad experience that has left a sour taste in our mouth as citizens.

“I have no doubt in my mind that those appointed to lead the new and successful onslaught against those who have boldly taken over our ungoverned spaces have been tested and trusted to do the job.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: