CSR: Satellite town residents want tank farms’ N715.5m projects audited

Kindly Share This Story:

By Godfrey Bivbere

Residents of Satellite town and its environs have called for a forensic audit of the N715.5 million Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR projects by operators of tank farms.

According to them, the audit of the alleged expenditure became necessary to ascertain if such amount was committed into CSR projects in the area.

It would be recalled that the Tank Farm Owners Association, TFOA through its Secretary, Essiet Essiet, had alleged that the amount was spent on infrastructure for the community.

However, in an interview with Vanguard, Chairman of Satellite Town Forum, STF, Governor Imitini, said the sum of N500.3 million for rehabilitation of entire stretch of Marwa Road and reconstruction of Pioneer Road, extension of scope of work to cover old Ojo Road from Fin-Niger to Dantata Bus Stop at an additional cost of N70 million, grading of Folarin Road and construction of curvets at the cost of N1.8 million, N15 million was spent for palliative work on Marwa Road between 2015 and 2019 and N64.2 million on another access road.

Imitini stressed that all the claims are false as they have not benefited from the maintenance of any of the above infrastructure.

Kindly Share This Story: