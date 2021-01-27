CSOs charge new Service Chiefs to shun politics, nepotism

Kindly Share This Story:

Task arms of govt to support with political will

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Civil Society Organisations, Wednesday, charged newly appointed Service Chiefs to shun politics and nepotism, but demonstrate professionalism and patriotism in the fight against insecurity.

They stated this while speaking with Vanguard on expectations from the new Service Chiefs following escalated security challenges across the country.

The Founder, One Love Foundation, Chief Patrick Eholor, expressed optimism that the new Service Chiefs are personalities that can change the narrative based on their track record.

Eholor said: “Furthermore, I think the new Service Chiefs which include Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff, are experienced enough judging by their profile.

“I believe that they would be able to turn the tide on insecurity in the country in no distant time.

‘The new Service Chiefs should shun politics and use their new positions to work selflessly for the peace and security of the country.

“Lastly, the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari must continue to fund the military and their men by increasing their salaries and benefits to enable them to compete favorably with their counterparts all over the world.

“You can’t send a hungry and angry man to secure you and be happy. There must be extra motivations to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.”

However, he stated that “the rising spate of insecurity in the country can be attributed to the retention for far too long of the incompetent Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I think he allowed them for too long because they were doing his bidding by protecting his office and that of the cabals.”

Meanwhile, in another assertion, President, Peoples Movement for a New Nigeria, PMNN, Yahaya Ndu, called on the Executive, National Assembly, and Judicial arms of government to support the new Service Chiefs with the strong political will to enable them successfully prosecute the war against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, and all forms of criminality.

Ndu said, “While the resignation of the former service chiefs and the appointment of fresh ones hold great potentials regarding tackling insecurity in Nigeria a lot will depend on the political will of the President, the legislature, and the judiciary.

“One of the defects in the challenge of insecurity in Nigeria to a very large extent is traceable to the reluctance of the legislature to enact meaningful and practical laws as well as unseriousness on the part of the judiciary to do its part.

“Everything, as it were, is left for the presidency which is wrong. Where the legislature and the judiciary leave up to expectations the Executive lead by the President will have absolutely no choice but to do the right thing.

“But where the legislature and the judiciary fail to do their job the presidency will never be able to meet up with the expectation of the nation under a modern democracy.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: