CSO expresses shock, mourns sudden demise of activist, Esther Uzoma

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Thursday, expressed shock and mourns the sudden demise of renowned activist and civil society giant, Esther Uzoma, after surgery in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Prince Deji Adeyanju, describing her as a guiding light in so many issues that she fought for in order to better the lives of the vulnerable including women, girls, indigent, aged, physically challenged, and others.

She was the convener of the civil society ‘Situation Room NG. A statement released by the organisation says she died on Wednesday after surgery in Abuja.

The statement reads in part, “Our heartfelt condolences go out to Barrister Esther Uzoma’s family and everyone who worked with her.

“Barrister Esther Uzoma was a guiding light in the endless search for Gender equality, human rights, Electoral Reforms, justice for women and vulnerable children.”

The statement commended her boldness and tenacity in pushing for issues that could change the narrative among Nigerians, and was a strong civil society personality that never relented in her quest to ensure the voice of the civic space is not silenced.

“She was indeed a distinguished leader in the civil rights movement. She helped break barriers by using education to empower our girls and fight for their rights through the Proactive Gender Initiatives she founded.

“There is no doubt that Uzoma’s courageous activism changed our nation’s trajectory in tremendous ways”, the statement pointed.

“The group further expressed pain and asserted that, “Our dear sister will certainly continue to be an inspiration to all of us at Concerned Nigerians fighting for justice and equality.

“May her memory be blessed”, it added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: