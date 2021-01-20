Crisis brews in Delta/Edo oil producing community as ex-militant parades self as monarch

Kindly Share This Story:

A crisis is brewing in nine communities comprising the Egbema Ijaw clan of Edo and Delta States who also serve as hosts to oil production activities òf multinational oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Already, the Egbema Ijaw Clan has urged government agencies, communities and traditional institutions and the public against dealing with an ex-militant commander as the traditional ruler of the area.

Representatives of the nine major communities making up the Egbema Clan said in a joint statement on Wednesday that he was not installed by the traditional institution as king of the clan.

They stressed that the ex-militant cannot be king since he is not from any of the existing ruling families in the land.

The prominent individuals who signed the statement on behalf of the Egbema Traditional Council Of Chiefs include Chief Johnbul Adaun (Opuama/Polobubo), Chief David M. Bubor (Ofunama Community), Chief Inspector Sele (Ajakurama Community), Chief W. B. Igbiriki (Ogbudugbudu Community) and Chief Joseph Fedisegha, (Abere Community.)

Others are Chief Goddey Omokenitu (Abadigbene/Bolou Jamagie 1,) Chief Ebi Eyenmi, (Ogbinbiri Community), Chief Simeon Igbedikuro, (Jamagie 2, and Chief J. P. Owilly (Gbeoba/Ugbolukanga Community.)

They said that the title of Ojuaga 1 which he gave to himself was an aberration, unknown to the traditional institution.

“The Egbema kingdom is an ancient kingdom which bestrides the present-day Edo and Delta states of Nigeria with nine(9) traditional Communities namely; (1) Opuama/Polobubo (2) Ofunama, (3) Bolou-Jamagie, (4) Abadegbene/Tu-Jamagie,(5) Ogbinbiri, (6) Ogbudugbudu, (7) Gbeoba/Gbolukanga, (8)Ajakurama and (9)Abere.

“The title of Ojuaga I is alien and repugnant to the customs and traditions of the ancient Kingdom of Egbema. For the records, he will never be enthroned as a traditional ruler of Egbema Kingdom because he is not from any of the ruling houses in the Egbema Kingdom gazetted with reference no. B. S. L. N. 148 of 1979 upon the approval given by the then military administrator of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria.

“Members of the general public, particularly governmental agencies and neighbouring kingdoms are, therefore, urged to refrain from having any dealings with him and his followers in relation to the ancient Egbema Traditional Stool.” The statement read in part.

The Egbema Traditional Council called on members of the neighbouring communities to avoid the impostor and urged all sons and daughters of the kingdom to be on the alert in the face of the grave assault on the traditional institution.

