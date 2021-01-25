Vanguard Logo

CRIME NEWS: Man lures 12-year-old girl in a bush, rapes her, aborts her pregnancy

50-yr-old father of 2 rapes neighbour's 10-year-old daughter in OndoA Dutse Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 55-year-old man, Ibrahim Jallo, in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl and preventing her baby from being born alive.

The defendant, a resident of Buma Ruwa village in Gwiwa Local Government area, is facing a two-count charge, bordering on rape and an act done to prevent child from being born alive.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Musa Fagam, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2020.

Fagam said that the defendant lured a 12-year-old girl into a nearby bush and had canal knowledge of her, resulting in the victim getting pregnant.

He further told the court that the defendant, thereafter, gave the victim medicine which forced the unborn baby to come out dead.

Fagam said that the offences contravened Sections 282(e) and 235 of the Penal Code Law.

While the defendant pleaded guilty to the charge of rape, he, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of preventing the baby from being born alive.

The Magistrate, Mrs Batula Dauda, order that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the case till Feb. 25, for further mention. (NAN)

