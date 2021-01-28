Crashes: FRSC backs LASG’s restrictions of trucks, trailers’ operations

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Sector Command on Thursday aligned with the State Government’s planned implementation of trucks and long vehicles’ restrictions to night operations.

The Sector Commander, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, told reporters that the safety of other road users was being endangered by the recklessness of truck and trailer drivers on highways in the state.

Ogungbemide, who expressed delight in the development, said the step would ensure safety and enhance traffic management.

“What is paramount is the safety of the road users.

“That is what we have been battling in the last few years as regards the havoc these tankers and trailers have been causing on our roads.

“It is necessary, it is needful for us to reduce the rate of hazards on the road.

“The collateral damage and human lives trucks claim should make any government control their movement.

“Nothing can be exchanged for lives being lost on the road,’’ he said.

The FRSC boss said that huge casualties had been recorded in truck-related accidents, mostly caused by human error.

He said that many of the trucks and trailers operating at the ports do not have minimum safety standards.

According to him, the last time he led his team to ports, only five per cent of trucks have a minimum safety standard while about two per cent have headlamps.

Ogungbemide said that FRSC would collaboration with the Lagos State Government in any step aimed at reducing road traffic crashes and fatalities.

“Most of the crashes we have on the road is not because the road is bad or the vehicle is bad but because most drivers are not proficient also.

“By the time I am availed with the template for various routes trucks and trailer will be restricted from and the time durations for operations, we are going to work on these.

“Whoever that flouts the rule will be sanctioned in the line with the law.

“We are going to be doing sampling enforcement that will sensitise other road users that government is quite serious,’’ he said.

Ogungbemide said that there was the need for willingness by the government, truck/trailer owners, and other stakeholders to stamp out carnage on the road.

He said that compromise and lack of patriotism in the call-up-system for trucks and trailers, in and out of the ports, had affected a lot of things.

“FRSC will work together with Lagos State Government to reduce killings on the road by trucks.

“People will be amazed by the result of this development in the next few days,’’ he assured.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Government on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting, organised by its Ministry of Transportation, announced a plan to restrict trucks and trailers movement from 9.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said that the state would start implementing trucks and long vehicles restriction to nighttime operations and dedicated routes in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

