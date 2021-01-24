Cows shouldn’t be roaming about in 21st century – Adamu Garba,  APC chieftain

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says no land is no man’s land

By Victor Arjihromanus

Amid the crisis generated by the quit notice given to herders in Ogun and Oyo states, a former All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, has said that it is wrong for cows to be roaming about in Nigeria in 21 century.

He also said there is no land in Nigeria that does not belong to either the federal, state or local governments, saying land can only be used upon agreement with the owner.

He called on government to quickly speak on land ownership in the country with a view to resolving certain misconceptions about land ownership.

Adamu, who said these in a post on his Facebook page, blamed those he called city Fukani for not making a case for ranching to be used for grazing by herders.

His words:”I’m a Fulani man, but I can tell you that it doesn’t make sense for cows to be roaming the streets in 2021.

Cows should be ranched on a land acquired or rented by the ranchers.

“By law, land can only be used through rent or purchase.

“Government should step forward and clear this out.

“I believe, to reconcile the raging herders crisis is to open proper communication where each knows the laws of the land.

“All lands in Nigeria, including forests belongs to some entity, FG, SGs, LGs, Company’s or individuals.

“Thus no land can be used without proper authorization.

“The problem of the Fulani herders is a betrayal from the city Fulanis, who decided, after moving to cities, acquiring wealth & power, but forget to carry the village brothers along, leaving them in a desperate situation.

“The rich Fulanis must come together & get ranching lands.

“Land issue is as old as humanity, no any state power can give land to anyone where the land is been identified with owners for generations, without purchasing or renting.

“The rich Fulani’s must come together & assist our fellow brothers to get reaching land or forest for grazing.

“Else, this will be a breeding ground for a circlical conflicts, a very ripe situation for civil war. This must be avoided at all cost. ”

Vanguard News Nigeria

