COVID-19: Zakzaky’s wife regains good health 

Kindly Share This Story:

…Kaduna Court Vacates Order Releasing her for Treatment

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Counsels to wife of Sheikh Ibrahim Yakubu el-Zakzaky ,leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN),have urged the Kaduna State High Court to vacate the order it earlier made directing the Nigeria Correctional Service to release her for COVID-19 treatment.

The court therefore, revoked the order after an oral application was made by H.G. Magashi from the chambers of Falana who told the court that Zeenah has regained her health.

According to Justice Gideon Kurada, “upon an oral application moved by H.G. Magashi, Esq. holding the brief of Femi Falana SAN, counsel for the 1 defendant and of Edwin Inegedu, Esq. of counsel for the 2nd defendant applying for an order vacating an earlier order made on 26th January 2021 for 2nd defendant to be taken to a government hospital for treatment.”

READ ALSO:

“The situation has changed as the 2nd defendant regained her good health and the unfettered access to medical facilities granted her by the correctional services centre, Kaduna. It is hereby ordered that the application is granted and the order of court made on 26 January 2021 is hereby vacated,” he said.

Recall that on 26th January ,Justice Kurada, ordered Mrs. Zakzaky to be released when her counsel, Femi Falana, presented a medical report and asked the court to allow her access medical treatment for COVID-19 out of detention in accordance to NCDC protocol.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: