COVID-19: Yahaya Bello is on course, stop hiding under NGF, Youth group replies Gov Fayemi

Arogbonlo Israel

GYB2PYB, a group of young Nigerians, has reacted and condemned comments made by the Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi over Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello’s claim on COVID-19 vaccine that has stirred up a heated debate on the social media.

The Governors’ forum, Thursday, had said Governor Bello is entitled to his opinion over the reality or otherwise of the COVID-19 pandemic and the purpose of the vaccines, but that he should not risk the lives of the citizens of his state.

The Forum noted that leaders have a duty to protect citizens, so it (NGF) owes no one any apology over its decision to work with other agencies towards finding a solution to the pandemic.

Reacting, the GYB2PYB through a statement signed by its Director-General, Amb Oladele Nihi said governor Fayemi lacks the political will to speak on behalf of the Presidential Task Force (PTF), adding that the governor should stop playing politics under the guise of NGF.

“It would have been more honourable for Fayemi to come out and attack GYB than hiding under the garb of the Governors’ forum. His Excellency is on course, his message is resonating and detractors will fail,” the group leader.

“GYB did not speak on behalf of the Governors’ forum, Governors’ forum is not the spokesperson of the PTF.

“So, the Governors’ forum attacking GYB’s message to the Nigerian public is a misnomer and done in bad taste,” he added.

