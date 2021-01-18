COVID-19: We never agreed on January 18 school’s resumption — FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu also clarified that the Federal Government had reservations about the resumption of schools on January 18.

According to him, while the states wanted to go ahead with the school’s resumption, the Federal Government was against it but had to reach a compromise since it does not control all the schools

“We sat down, looked at the figures and we took the decision that schools should not open. Unfortunately, we have to state this because it is supposed to be a collective decision, but you must understand that the schools we are talking about, the Federal Government has only about 100 out of thousands of schools.

The schools are under the jurisdiction of states and just as the PTF was unanimous in saying that schools should not open, states were unanimous that schools should open. So, we have to compromise and as PTF we shall monitor what is happening on a daily basis. There could be some review again”, Adamu stated.

