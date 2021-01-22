COVID- 19 vaccines as killers: You’re on your own, govs tell Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

Governors, under the aegis of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, yesterday took a swipe at their colleague in Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, for saying COVID- 19 vaccines were designed to kill people, saying that he was on his own.

Rising from the 24th Teleconference meeting of the forum, the governors resolved to continue to be informed and guided by science.

In a communique signed by the chairman and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, the governors said they would unite to ensure that every decision taken got public and professional trust, not compromised by conflicts of interest.

“On the ill-fated pronouncement made by a member of the Forum regarding the COVID-19 vaccine in a national daily, the Forum totally and categorically dissociates itself from the statement.

‘’The Forum will continue to be informed and guided by science and will ensure that every decision it takes retains public and professional trust and is not compromised by conflicts of interest.”

It would be recalled that Governor Bello had cautioned Nigerians against COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were meant to kill people.

The governor in a video widely circulating on Facebook, was seen discouraging a jeering crowd of supporters from taking the vaccines.

“They want to use the (COVID-19) vaccines to introduce the disease that will kill you and us. God forbid! These vaccines are being produced in less than one year of COVID-19.

“There is no vaccine yet for HIV, malaria, cancer and for several diseases that are killing us… We should draw our minds back to what happened in Kano during the polio vaccines that crippled and killed our children. We have learned our lessons.

“If they say they are taking the vaccines in the public, allow them take their vaccines. Don’t say I said you should not take it but if you want to take it, open your eyes.

The Federal Government had said it was expecting at least 100,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech-approved COVID-19 vaccines to come in by the end of this month.

Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA); Dr. Faisal Shuaib, had informed the media recently that both President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will take the COVID-19 vaccines live on TV to allay the growing fears of the vaccine among Nigerians.

The NGF chairman had also told journalists after meeting with President Buhari last week in Abuja that he and his colleagues will also take the vaccines on live television.

