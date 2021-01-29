Breaking News
COVID-19: UK imposes travel ban on 30 countries, exempts Nigeria

By Fortune Eromosele

The United Kingdom on Friday, imposed a travel ban on 30 countries from entering the country over the surge in COVID-19 cases, exempting Nigeria from the list.

According to a statement at the government website, gov.uk, countries, including Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Eswatini, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores), Seychelles, South Africa, Suriname, Tanzania, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe, have been banned by the UK Government.

Recording over 3.7 million cases and more than 100,000 deaths, the UK is one of the top five countries with the highest number of confirmed infections. Nigeria has recorded over 124,000 cases with more than 1,500 deaths, according to the statement on the government website.

