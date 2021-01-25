Kindly Share This Story:

Just as some major parts of the world including Nigeria are suffering from the adverse effect of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Iloduba Tochukwu Joemartins, better known as De Joe, the CEO, Joe Best Estate Development and property Limited, has called for massive assistance to less privileges.

According to him, the pandemic has rendered a lot of people homeless, hungry and depressed, thus anyone who has enough on his table should extend helping hands to as many people as possible.

De Joe made this passionate plea in an encounter with Vanguard News, he said, “The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is really dealing with people silencing. That’s why I am urging every Nigerian out there who could eat three meals a day to reach out any poor family around your neighborhood. I’d continue to do my part to reach out less privileges, motherless homes, old people’s home, street beggars and lots more.”

It is no longer news that when many entrepreneurs look back at the year 2020, they are often full of lamentations. Some even go as far as declaring 2020 as a lost year.

However, for De Joe, he has a different opinion. “Those of us who are alive should be thankful to God for sparing our lives till this day,” he declared.

In his words: “2020 is a year of lessons for humanity, a reality check that reminded us how vulnerable we are and how much we need one another to survive.”

Speaking further, De Joe highlighted the important lessons of the Covid-19 period. “This is a disease that knows neither the rich nor the poor. And for the first time, the world is reminded about the need to care for the other person. We witnessed unprecedented philanthropy in the past one year, as everyone is trying to give to the next person who doesn’t have enough,” he stated.

“Whilst I have long ago imbibed the habit of giving, the past one year have taught me the necessity of giving more even when I am not receiving from anybody or any source,” De Joe reflected.

