COVID-19: Three doctors die, 53 others test positive in Kano — NMA Chair

By Bashir Bello
Chairman, Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr Usman Ali on Monday said so far it has lost three doctors to the raging coronavirus pandemic while 53 others tested positive in the state.
Dr Ali who disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard also said some of it members who recently undergo Covid-19 test came out positive but its yet to compile or sum up to the 53 figure.
He said it lost a doctor penultimate Monday which brings up the number to 3 in the state.
Also read: EFCC hands over 53 recovered tricycles to Zamfara State Govt
The NMA Chairman said the doctors were infected while on duty and attending to patients with symptoms of the coronavirus.
According to him, “Presently, we have 53 doctors who tested positive to Covid-19 and three doctors who died as a result of covid-19 in Kano. One of the doctors who died last Monday was a consultant and epidemiologist. He died in isolation centre.
“We have other doctors who undergo test and came down positive but we are still compiling the data. As at now, we have 53.
“Those who tested positive in the past, it was due to lack of some equipment but presently we have the equipment. Some of the equipment was in our secretariate as some of the doctors are yet to come and collect them,” Dr Ali however stated.