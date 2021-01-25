COVID-19: Three doctors die, 53 others test positive in Kano — NMA Chair

By Bashir Bello

Chairman, Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr Usman Ali on Monday said so far it has lost three doctors to the raging coronavirus pandemic while 53 others tested positive in the state.

Dr Ali who disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard also said some of it members who recently undergo Covid-19 test came out positive but its yet to compile or sum up to the 53 figure.

He said it lost a doctor penultimate Monday which brings up the number to 3 in the state.