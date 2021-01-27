COVID-19: Spend less on vaccinations, invest more in healthcare facilities – Bill Gates tells Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Kogi Gov gets UN applause for women’s inclusion in governance

By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Co-founder of Microsoft and promoter of Bill and Melinda Foundation, Bill Gates has to channel more money into the improvement of health facilities in the country to promote healthcare rather than spend more on acquisition of vaccines to prevent Covid-19 and other ailments.

Gates, whose position rhymes with that of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, pointed out that Nigeria’s planned procurement of vaccines with as much as N400 billion would not add much value to its health care system as using its scarce resources to revamp the health sector to prevent avoidable ailments that easily afflict the populace.

Gates, who was responding to questions from top African news channels, said the proposed sum by Nigeria could be better used to revitalise its weak and underfunded health sector especially the primary health care centres across the country.

“There is no doubt that the impact of putting money into the health system particularly the primary healthcare system will be very high in terms of saving children’s lives and you are absolutely right,” Gates noted during the interview session.

“Nigeria should not divert the very limited money that it has for health into trying to pay a high price for COVID vaccines,” the philanthropist said.

READ ALSO:

The position by Gates seems to boost Governor Yahaya Bello’s assertion that Nigeria needs improved health care system to prevent health challenges rather than purchase of vaccines to control diseases.

In the meantime, the UN Women has commended Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State for his government’s effort to create more opportunities for more women to participate in governance in the state.

The UN Women in a commendation letter to the governor dated January 26, 2021 and signed by UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, particularly commended the governor for giving opportunities to women to harness their contributions in governance at the local government level.

The UN Women lauded the governor for building an inclusive and gender-sensitive local governance system in Kogi State through the appointment of women as vice chairpersons in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

“I would further like to thank you for pushing forward the global agenda on gender equality and women’s political participation in Nigeria,” the UN said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: