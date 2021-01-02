Breaking News
COVID-19: PTF unveils ‘identities’ of 100 banned travellers

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Presidential Taskforce PTF on COVID-19 has unveiled the international passport numbers of 100 air travelers who evaded the Day 7 post-arrival PCR test in-country.

The Taskforce disclosed this on Saturday in a tweet posted by the Presidency Office of Digital Engagement PODE.

“The PTF has placed travel restrictions on the first 100 passengers for non-compliance to the mandatory Day 7 post-arrival COVID-19 test”.

The Taskforce had last week announced that with effect from 1st January, 2021 the passports of the first 100 passengers who failed to take their day seven post-arrival PCR test will be published in the national dailies.

“The passports, as a deterrence, will also be suspended till June 2021”, PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha had declared.

