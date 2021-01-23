COVID-19: Police injured breaking up illegal London party with 200 guests

Kindly Share This Story:

Two officers were injured while breaking up an illegal party with 200 guests in London, British police said on Saturday.

Party-goers attacked the officers while trying to escape the scene of the gathering held last weekend in defiance of Britain’s anti-coronavirus restrictions, a statement said.

More than 30 guests were fined 200 pounds each (274 dollars) after attending the gathering. Police sealed off the venue for three months.

The owner has already been fined 1,000 pounds for a previous lockdown violation.

The incident was not an isolated one.

Last weekend saw London police shut down another illegal party with 30 guests, the force said in the same statement.

The owner of the building faces a 10,000-pound fine.

England is currently under a strict lockdown.

Meetings with members of other households are widely banned, with few exceptions.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel recently announced plans to quadruple the penalties for a first offence to 800 pounds.

Britain is among the European countries hardest hit by the pandemic.

