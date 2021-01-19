COVID-19: OAU resumes 2019/2020 academic session, cancels 2020/2021 calendar

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University has asked students to resume back for the continuation of 2019/2020 academic session which was suspended in March last year due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

It also disclosed the cancellation of the 2020/2021academic session.

A statement issued by the university registrar, Mrs M. I. Omosule disclosed that the institution’s Senate approved that final year students in the Faculty of Pharmacy, Clinical Students in the College of Health Sciences and year four students in the Faculty of Agriculture are to resume into the hall of residence on February 7 while lecture commences the following day.

It also stated that other students would continue their classes virtually.

It reads further, “consequent upon the directive of the Federal Government that schools should re-open, the Senate of Obafemi Awolowo University at its meeting held today, 19th January 2021 announced the following resumption time-table for the continuation of the 2019/2020 academic session that was suspended in March 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19:

“Final year students in the Faculty of Pharmacy, Clinical Students in the College of Health Sciences and year four (4) students in the Faculty of Agriculture are to come into residence on February 7, 2021. All other students are to attend their classes virtually.

“Lectures resume on February 8, 2021. The approved resumption programme is subject to periodic review in line with the realities and trend of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In addition, the Senate approved the cancellation of 2020/2021 Academic Session. Furthermore, in line with the directives of the Federal Government on prevention of community transmission of COVID-19, the Senate was emphatic on the need for both staff and students to strictly adhere to the following COVID-19 protocols: Regular handwashing with soap and running water. Use of hand sanitiser, Compulsory wearing of face mask and social distancing.

“Staff, students and other members of the university community must also adhere strictly to the recommendations of the COVID-19 Committee of the University”.

