COVID-19: NYSC to decamp Corps members who shun safety protocols

By Luminous Jannamike

NATIONAL Youth Service Corps, NYSC, on Friday, said it would not hesitate to decamp whoever that flouts extant guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19.

The NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, handed down the warning while speaking during a sensitisation webinar jointly organised by the NYSC and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, (NCDC) for prospective corps members.

The move, according to the NYSC DG, was to prevent the spread of the disease in the camps, especially in view of the second wave of the pandemic; noting that the Scheme has the backing of the federal government to enforce sanctions.

“Please don’t travel at night and don’t endanger your security. Kindly stay safe. If you are sick, let us know and don’t jeopardize the Orientation Course.

“We will not hesitate to decamp anyone who fails to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols,” Ibrahim stated.

He commended the NCDC for assisting the NYSC Scheme to sensitising Prospective Corps Members in its bid to stem the tide of COVID-19.

On his part, the Director-General NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, speaking during the event called on the Prospective Corps Members to join hands with the NYSC and NCDC in order to have a successful service year.

According to him, COVID-19 is in existence and scientifically proven so those who do not believe its existence not only risk their own lives but those of others in their ignorance.

