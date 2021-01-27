COVID-19: NLC to pursue insurance cover for health workers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), says it will work with the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), to follow up insurance cover for health workers that died of COVID-19.

President of NLC, Mr Ayuba Wabba, made the pledge at a Five-day 7th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of NANNM, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: “We will work with you to know the number of those that have died to follow up on what they promised as insurance cover for COVID-19.

“We were told 800 health workers were infected with COVID-19.

“Health workers globally are entitled to hazard and inducement allowances to encourage them to work, some countries make such 50 per cent.

“I am aware that in the second wave, there are so many allowances that have not been paid; I urge government to respect the understanding that we have actually reached.’’

While commending health workers at the forefront of fighting COVID-19, Wabba noted that the success of every COVID-19 case was dependent on nursing care.

He, however, frowned at the privatisation of healthcare services, saying “policies are meant to service the entire people.

“We have seen deficiency in privatisation of health care systems around the world, health is not supposed to be for profit.

“Health is a fundamental right of a citizen. Some private hospitals in the country are taking advantage of COVID-19 to exploit people.

“We need to defend the larger population against exploitation,’’ he said.

The NLC president congratulated NANNM for a successful hand Over of its mantle of leadership; and urged them to build unity and synergy among members.

“Avoid divide and rule; nobody will like you more than yourselves, unity is necessary to achieve desired results,’’ Wabba said.

Recall that the association is expected to hold its Electronic election on Thursday, while the swearing -in ceremony of the new executives will hold on Friday.

