COVID-19: NGO urges women to remain focused ahead of 2021

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following the second wave of Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, with the increase in deaths rate, a non-governmental organization, Voice for Less Privileged Organisation, VOLPO, has called on women to remain focused ahead of 2021 to play their role as mothers, wives, and nation builders.

The call was made by the Founder, VOLPO, Dr Ego-Queen Ezuma, while expressing concern over the plight of vulnerable women, children, and families following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, #EndSARS protests, deadly attacks by insurgents, banditry, kidnappings, flood disaster, rising unemployment, vices, and others.

Ezuma described 2020 as a year laden with challenges that compounded the problem of vulnerable Nigerians, particularly women, therefore commended the resilience of women despite the myriads of challenges they are facing but still are committed to food production, availability, engaging in commerce, and taking care of the home despite their relegation to the background.

According to her, “We are indeed worried about the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. This is a serious challenge to our socio-economic life as a nation, families, and individuals because the first experience paralysed out the economy, which led to massive loss of jobs, investments and finally plunged the economy into a full-blown recession.

“We are very concerned about women who always bear the brunt of these calamities. Most women are finding life very difficult and the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded their woes, which to survive is a big problem currently.

“We are calling on women not to give up in their roles as wives, mothers, sisters, and citizens but remain resolute and focused in 2021 because they are engine-room of food production and commerce that has sustained the economy over many decades.

“We want the government to channel enough resources in collaboration with donors and civil society organizations to assist women in different fields of endeavour in order to ensure the economy comes out of recession in the first quarter of 2021.”

“We also want the government to enforce various laws that would protect them from abuses that would give them dignity. We want to see that recommendations made by various groups on preventing gender-based violence are implemented to save the lives of our women and girls”, she added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

