COVID-19: Mixed feelings as schools resume in Abuja

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Students and teachers in Abuja resumed schools yesterday, following the reopening of schools by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT authorities.

They, however, expressed mixed feelings, despite the measures being put in place by various schools to ensure safety from COVID-19.

Strict measures to control the disease were seen in place in most schools visited by Vanguard.

At the Model Senior and Junior secondary schools, in Maitama, hand washing stands were stationed with hand sanitisers at the gates. All students and teachers were seen wearing face masks just as students chairs were separated some distances apart to ensure there was no close contacts among them.

Also, at the Gifted and Talented Schools located at Karu extension, Government Secondary School at Kubwa, it was observed that the students, teachers and non-academic staff were putting on face masks and observing social distancing.

Also noticed were temperature scanners at the gate, hand washing stations at various locations and restricted entry for non-students or staff including parents.

Also, each class was arranged to accommodate only 20 students, even as students have both disposable and reusable face masks.

However, it was observed that majority of the students pull off the masks when there was no teacher around, and breach the social distance rule to chat with their friends and classmates.

One of the students, Amos Kadiri who said it would be difficult to wear a mask in class for seven to eight straight hours, noted that none of his friends or classmates had any of the symptoms so he could mix freely.

“There’s no evidence of Coronavirus in our class that is why we are all together to discuss how we spent our holidays. But are we even expected to wear these (face masks) from morning till when we close in the afternoon? That is equally not good for our safety.”

Although all teachers and school administrators approached refused to comment, a teacher at one if the school’s who created anonymity, questioned government’s rush in reopening schools when the cases of infection in the country was rising at an alarming rate.

“They have gathered us to slaughter us if not why resume when the numbers are very high? The harmattan is still here with us, a lot of people are down with one form of ailment or the other, we hear they are no enough spaces in the isolation centres so if this should go wrong how dies government intend to treat Nigerians down with COVID-19 because we are in a hurry to reopen schools.

“For me, this is a bad idea especially in a country where there are no monitoring or enforcement of laws. Before this week runs out, all this eye service you see principals, teachers and students doing will die down and we will all live as tho there is no pandemic in our hands.”

It was observed also that some schools suspended early morning assembly, and joint prayers, while others stopped Crèche popularly known as Day Care for toddlers.

The Proprietress of Seed of Glory International School at District Ebere Estate Kubwa in Bwari Area Council, Mrs Abisola Bosah, said they have complied with the directives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 and guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

According to her, the institution has decided that any teacher who refuses to put on a face mask would be surcharged N5,000 from salary.

The school said it has strict implementation policy and failure by pupils to adhere strictly might lead to being sent out of the premises.

“As you can see, we have done many things; we have made the use of face masks compulsory for teachers and our children. Teachers who do not comply will automatically lose N5,000 because they can’t put us in trouble. The school has suspended all forms of gathering with assembly and prayers inclusive.

“Since last (first) term, specifically in October 2020, we have stopped our Crèche to avoid physical contact because there is no way staff won’t have contact with children in Crèche. For now, there is no assembly, sports and public gatherings.

“Teachers and caregivers that show any sign of COVID – 19 are made to leave premises for self-isolation,” she said.

